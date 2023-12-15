85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Suspected opium seized at Guwahati Railway Station, one held

By The Assam Tribune
Suspected opium seized at Guwahati Railway Station, one held
Guwahati, Dec 15:Suspected opium weighing around 700 grams was recovered on Friday following a raid conducted at Guwahati Railway Station.

Based on specific information, a raid was carried out at train no. 12423 (DN) New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Railway Station, which led to the seizure of suspected opium, and one accused has also been arrested in connection with the matter.

The arrested person has been identified as Rajwinder Singh, aged 38, from Punjab.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


