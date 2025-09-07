Suspected murder-suicide in Guwahati lodge; minor, 35-yr-old found dead in Borbari

Guwahati, Sept 7: A suspected murder-suicide incident has come to light in Guwahati after two bodies were recovered from a lodge in Borbari, VIP Road, on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as a 15-year-old boy and 35-year-old Makibur Rahman, both residents of Ganeshnagar.

The bodies were found inside a room at Toosonj Guest House. Police said the teenager was lying on the bed with blood injuries while Rahman's body was recovered hanging from the ceiling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amitabh Basumatary said that the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

“A missing report regarding a 15-year-old boy was filed at Chandmari Police Station. During our search, we found that the boy had checked into Toosonj Guest House with Makibur Rahman on September 6. The caretaker confirmed seeing them together in the morning and again around 1 pm, but after that, no one saw them. Later, when police entered the room, the boy was found dead and Rahman was hanging from the ceiling,” he stated.

While police are probing all possible angles, initial suspicion points towards a possible murder-suicide. However, officers stressed that nothing can be confirmed until the post-mortem and further investigation are completed.

Reports revealed that Rahman, who reportedly worked as an Uber driver, had brought the boy to the guest house on the pretext of a ride. Following the missing complaint lodged by the boy’s family, police tracked them to the lodge.

“Right now we are investigating the entire incident. The exact motive and sequence of events will be clear only after a thorough probe,” DCP Basumatary added.