Suspected heroin seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Sept 1: Guwahati police on Thursday busted a big haul of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.
During the operation, police arrested two drug peddlers where one was arrested at Lalunggaon while another was arrested following a raid on his rented premises in Helifield.
As per sources, police seized the suspected narcotics concealed in 29 soap boxes weighing around 350 grams.
Further investigation is underway.
Guwahati, Sept 1: Guwahati police on Thursday busted a big haul of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.
During the operation, police arrested two drug peddlers where one was arrested at Lalunggaon while another was arrested following a raid on his rented premises in Helifield.
As per sources, police seized the suspected narcotics concealed in 29 soap boxes weighing around 350 grams.
Further investigation is underway.