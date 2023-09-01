85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Suspected heroin seized in Guwahati, 2 held

By The Assam Tribune
Suspected heroin seized in Guwahati, 2 held
X

Source: Twitter

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sept 1: Guwahati police on Thursday busted a big haul of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.

During the operation, police arrested two drug peddlers where one was arrested at Lalunggaon while another was arrested following a raid on his rented premises in Helifield.

As per sources, police seized the suspected narcotics concealed in 29 soap boxes weighing around 350 grams.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Suspected heroin seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Sept 1: Guwahati police on Thursday busted a big haul of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.

During the operation, police arrested two drug peddlers where one was arrested at Lalunggaon while another was arrested following a raid on his rented premises in Helifield.

As per sources, police seized the suspected narcotics concealed in 29 soap boxes weighing around 350 grams.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X