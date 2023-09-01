Suspected heroin seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Sept 1: Guwahati police on Thursday busted a big haul of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.

During the operation, police arrested two drug peddlers where one was arrested at Lalunggaon while another was arrested following a raid on his rented premises in Helifield.

As per sources, police seized the suspected narcotics concealed in 29 soap boxes weighing around 350 grams.

Further investigation is underway.





