Suspect in GS Road kidnapping incident refutes claims of involvement

Guwahati, Feb 19: Hours after reports of the shocking kidnapping bid on Guwahati’s GS Road emerged, the suspect refuted the claims of involvement in the incident, stating that the said vehicle was leased to a travel agency one and a half months ago.

In a video posted on social media, Hirak informed that the said vehicle, 'AS01 FK 1499', registered under his father’s name, was leased to a travel agency, Vrindavan Travels. “As per information, the car was booked by a few people on February 14 for four-five days.”

“I have already informed the police about the matter and want a proper investigation as I was falsely accused of attempting to kidnap someone,” he added.





Earlier, a sensational incident unfolded in the crowded GS Road area of Guwahati on the intervening nights of February 14 and 15 when a youth allegedly tried to abduct a young woman forcefully.

According to initial information, the accused, in a high-end four-wheeler, along with three others, tried to abduct the victim forcefully while she was returning from work. However, his kidnapping attempt failed as people present in the area rescued her.

After his kidnapping attempt failed, the accused tried to run over the victim and her friend, injuring both of them in the process.

The injured were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they are currently receiving treatment.



The suspect was identified as Hirakjyoti Pathak, a resident of Panjabari area. However, after the news spread on social media platforms, Hirak refuted the claims.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed at Dispur Police Station in connection with the matter and the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.