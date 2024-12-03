Students' engagement in science & tech to make Indian global leader: ISRO chief at IISF in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec. 3: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr S Somanath on Monday called upon the student community to grasp the innovations and advancements taking place in the fields of science and technology. Dr Somanath attended the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati campus in Guwahati on Monday.

Dr Somanath participated in the 'Student Science Interactive Programme - Face to Face with New Frontiers in S&T' where he interacted with school students and encouraged them to explore career in science and technology and pursue innovations in the field of space research.

"As students, you are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology. It is essential for you to grasp the remarkable innovations and advancements taking place in these fields today. By recognizing their potential and the opportunities they present, you can draw inspiration to pursue similar paths and contribute to building a brighter tomorrow. Reflecting on our current scientific and technological endeavours, your enthusiastic engagement is pivotal in realizing the vision of making India a global leader," the ISRO chairman said.

IISF 2024 has witnessed industry-academia collaboration, knowledge sharing technical sessions, and initiatives to inspire students and teachers on creative and knowledge-based learning. The event has brought policymakers and scientific leaders together under one roof to discuss sustainable practices across science, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare.

A key highlight of IISF 2024 was the lab to life initiative, where CSIR signed three technology transfer Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Sunday, the second day of the event, to promote sustainability and technological advancements.

"Specifically focused on sustainable management, these MoUs underscore CSIR's commitment to leveraging science and technology for environmental preservation, enhancing industry competitiveness, and driving socio-economic development through innovative and practical solutions. CSIR-NIIST's biodegradable cutlery technology was transferred to Devaki Engineering Enterprises, Bengaluru, featuring a Rotary Bio-Degradable Manufacturing Machine (MU-SUROTO) that enhances agricultural sustainability," said a press release.

In addition, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and Rajasthan Technical University entered into a partnership to advance road infrastructure R&D.

CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology's (IHBT) Lilium Bulb Processing technology was transferred to Shansha Cut Flower Cluster, Lahaul and Spiti, to boost the floriculture sector.

Speaking about the technology transfer, Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR- NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, said that students are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology.

"Young innovators like you (students) have already begun building rockets and satellites in colleges, efforts that are nearing commercial success. Today, India is actively developing and launching satellites, showcasing the immense potential of this field. By understanding these advancements and the opportunities in the field of space, science, and technology, you can be inspired to pursue similar paths and shape a brighter future. Your active engagement is essential to making India a global leader in science and technology," Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said.