Students block VC office, raise voice against administrative delays at Cotton University

Guwahati, Aug 27: Students of Cotton University staged a protest on Wednesday, voicing frustration over the administration’s alleged failure to address long-pending issues.

The demonstrators, dressed in black, gathered on campus with placards, including one that read “Missing VC”, and blocked the entrance to the Vice Chancellor’s office.

The protesters highlighted several grievances, including the non-issuance of identity cards for third-semester students for over a year, which has caused difficulties in accessing campus facilities and appearing for examinations.

“It’s been a year since we joined, yet we still don’t have identity cards. This is basic, and the university should have addressed it long back,” a student protester said.

Another major demand was the timely declaration of results. Students pointed out that the results of the back/betterment examination for fifth-semester graduates have not been released for the past eight months.

Sanitation and hygiene on campus also figured prominently in the list of demands. Despite repeated memorandums submitted to the authorities, students claimed that basic amenities such as washrooms and hygiene remain in a poor state.

In addition, the lack of access to safe drinking water across the university was criticized. Protesters alleged that existing water filters are either dysfunctional or unchecked, leaving students without a basic amenities.