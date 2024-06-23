86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Student dies of cardiac arrest in Guwahati
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Guwahati, June 23: A tragic incident unfolded during school hours after a student died due to cardiac arrest in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place at St. Francis De Sales School, where a class XI student, Bismoi Kumar Singh, suddenly fell ill in class. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. However, unfortunately, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

It has come to the fore that Bismoi had been suffering from heart-related issues for a long time.

