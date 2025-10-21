Strong 83% voter turnout marks Guwahati Press Club polls; counting on Oct 22

Guwahati, October 21: The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) election to elect a new executive committee kicked off on Tuesday morning, with voting beginning at 8 am under a calm yet energetic atmosphere.

More than twenty candidates are contesting for ten key posts in one of Assam’s most prominent journalist bodies.

According to the the club's Election Committee, a total of 1,114 members were eligible to vote this year. Polling officially closed in the evening, with 934 votes cast, marking a robust turnout of 83.84% from the journalistic community. Counting of votes will take place on Wednesday, with results expected later in the evening.

Returning Officer Gautam Sharma released the final list of candidates, highlighting a competitive field. The presidential contest features Khagen Kalita of Crosscurrent and Bhuban Chetia of Prag News.

Four candidates are vying for the post of General Secretary - Amarendra Deka (Pratidin Time), Apurba Karjee (DY365), Jonjyoti Duttabora (NB News), and Pranjal Baruah (News Live). Other key posts include Treasurer, Organising Secretary, Cultural Secretary, and Sports Secretary.

At the polling venue, candidate for the President ‘s post Kalita expressed satisfaction over the high voter participation, saying it reflected the unity and enthusiasm of the journalistic community.

“It is the right of every journalist to vote, and I am pleased to see such an encouraging turnout, with over 900 members casting their ballots by afternoon,” he said.

Candidate Saikia described contesting in the GPC election as a matter of pride for journalists, adding that the outcome should serve the collective interests of the media fraternity.

General Secretary candidate Deka stressed that the next executive body must prioritise the welfare and safety of journalists, promising continued efforts in that direction.

Karjee expressed delight in participating in the democratic exercise, while Baruah called the day a “celebration of unity and hoped” all journalists would work together for the common good in the coming term.

The election will determine the office bearers of the Guwahati Press Club for the 2025–27 term, setting the course for the organisation’s leadership and initiatives over the next two years.