Stormy Monday: 4.9L without power as snapped wires, flooded roads cripple state

Guwahati, April 29: Over 4.9 lakh power consumers across Assam were left in the dark as strong winds and thunderstorms uprooted trees, damaged homes, and crippled electricity infrastructure since Monday night.

The severe weather disrupted life across multiple districts, with Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Cachar among the worst affected.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) reported that at least five 33KV feeders were under fault or shutdown across 19 circles, while 104 11KV feeders went offline due to the storm.

More than 160 high- and low-tension poles were damaged, and several transformers were hit, severing distribution lines in the affected areas.

Kokrajhar alone saw over 1.38 lakh consumers impacted. Guwahati also faced outages, with over 4,000 connections disrupted by damaged poles and snapped conductors.

“Power supply has been restored in about half of the affected areas. Restoration work is underway elsewhere, and we expect to complete it soon,” an APDCL official told The Assam Tribune.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 50–70 kmph swept across many parts of Assam over the past 24 hours, triggered by major convective activity over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, west Assam, and Meghalaya.

The IMD has warned of more thunderstorms, lightning, and winds between 40–60 kmph over the next five days.

Assam and Meghalaya may also experience thunder squalls and intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall today, though the intensity is expected to ease from Tuesday.

A cumulative report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that storms have already affected over 50,000 people in 17 districts this year.

More than 300 thatched houses were completely destroyed, while 1,200 others suffered partial or major damage.

Guwahati goes under

In Guwahati, a brief but intense spell of rain early Tuesday wreaked havoc, submerging several areas and paralysing morning traffic.

The city recorded 20 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, with 17.5 mm falling within a 15-minute window between 7:30 and 7:45 am.

Streets turned into rivers, drains overflowed, and commuters—especially schoolchildren and office-goers—were left stranded.

The deluge exposed once again the city’s poor drainage infrastructure and the authorities’ failure to act on long-standing demands for comprehensive flood mitigation.

“This is not rainwater. It is the filth of official apathy drowning us every time it drizzles,” said Bikash Hazarika, a commuter caught in waist-deep water near Beltola Survey.

Waterlogged areas included Chandmari, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Gandhibasti, Hatigaon, Rukminigaon, and Beltola.

Although dewatering pumps were deployed in some neighbourhoods, they offered little relief.

In Nabin Nagar, vehicular movement came to a standstill, forcing residents to use rickshaws to navigate the inundated roads.

Residents and experts have repeatedly pointed out that the absence of systematic de-silting and faulty drainage planning lie at the heart of the city’s perennial flooding woes.

“Enough is enough. Every year, it’s the same story—promises before the rains, excuses during, and silence after,” said a resident of Anil Nagar.

The ongoing construction and poorly managed drainage renovation have only added to commuters’ woes.

Social media platforms were flooded with images of submerged vehicles, floating garbage, and people slogging through filthy water.

Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma criticised the administration, stating that clogged drains are the primary reason behind Guwahati’s artificial floods.

“Why are drains not cleared during the dry season? Officials and contractors responsible must be held accountable,” she said.

As the rains continue to lash parts of the state, the storm has not only left a trail of physical damage but also rekindled public anger over the government’s inability to prepare for a problem that returns year after year.