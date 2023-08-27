State BJP meeting to be held on Aug 28 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 27: Following the clash between new and old bjp member, the core committee of state BJP is scheduled to held an important meeting on August 28.

The meeting will be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan from 6 PM onwards.

As per sources Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, president Bhavesh Kalita and organising general secretary Ravindra Raju will also attend the core committee meeting.