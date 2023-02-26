Stage set for Bodoland International Knowledge Festival

Guwahati, Feb 26: The stage is all set for the first Bodoland International Knowledge Festival which is being hosted by Bodoland University in Kokrajhar with support from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government from February 27.

Research scholars, teachers, diplomats, journalists and students among others have already arrived in Kokrajhar to be a part of the four-day mega event.

The inaugural session will be attended by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus of Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTR Chief Pramod Boro and a host of dignitaries.

Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood who are involved in the field of education and philanthropy will also be a part of the festival.

Johan Westman, a professor of Ethnomusicology at the Paro College of Education, Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) who arrived at the venue said that he is excited to be a part of this festival.

“It’s great to be here in Kokrajhar, India. I’m looking forward to listening to the ideas and sharing my experience with the delegates and students,” Westman, a Sweden-born Ethnomusicologist said.

The thematic area of the Bodoland International Knowledge Festival is the achievement of social development priorities and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 in contemporary BTR and the world.

In view of this, the following baskets of themes and sub-themes will be deliberated and discussed: Science & Technology, Livelihood, Indigenous Knowledge System, Women Empowerment, Child Rights & Protection, Peace Building, Good Governance, Communication and Media, Behavioural Change & Communication, Human Rights, Sustainable Agriculture, Climate Justice and Action, Quality Education, Health and Wellbeing, Art & Culture, Youth Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Rights, Trade, Commerce and Investment and BTR in the light of the Act East Policy.

Shiladitya Sarkar of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) which is also a part of the knowledge festival said: “NSDC being a prominent organization in the skilling domain, we see a lot of activities in the BTR to bridge the gap of aspiration and requirements. We are here to energize the youths’ thinking in making BTR a self-reliant enriched with livelihood opportunities through various skill development programmes initiated under Skill India Mission.”

There will be the participation of more than 300 invited delegates from across India and 35 international delegates from 14 countries.

More than 10,000 participants will be taking part in the Knowledge Festival comprising students, academicians, researchers, development practitioners, government officials, politicians, entrepreneurs, farmers and SHG members among others.