Spl TET-qualified teachers' hunger strike enters Day 7; demand for job continues

Guwahati, Feb. 24: The indefinite hunger strike by Special TET-qualified candidates, demanding immediate appointment, has entered its seventh day on Sunday.

Organised by the All Assam Special TET Qualified Association at Chachal, the protesters accused the BJP-led Assam government of failing to fulfil its electoral promise of providing jobs to successful candidates.

"Despite several candidates falling ill and requiring medical attention, the protesters remain firm in their demand, citing years of service in Assam's education sector. Under the Sarva Shiksha Mission, they worked in various educational programmes, including Sanyogi Shiksha Kendra, Jyoti Kendra, Residential Madrasas, and primary schools, serving as Sanyogi Shiksha Karmi, Shiksha Karmi 1, Educational Volunteers, and IED Volunteers," a statement said.

The agitators stated that following prolonged agitation, the government conducted a Special TET examination on October 3, 2021. The exam was highly challenging as only 667 out of 14,575 candidates cleared the same. The government had assured immediate recruitment upon clearing the test, but even after four years, no appointments have been made, leaving candidates in distress.

- By Staff Reporter