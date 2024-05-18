Speeding train kills two, injures two in Assam

Guwahati, May 18: A speeding train killed two individuals and two sustained injuries in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan District on Saturday.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Chandrapur area, on the outskirts of Guwahati.



According to reports, four daily wage labourers were walking on railway tracks, after which a train hit them from behind.



According to a senior officer, two of them died on the spot, while the other two injured were immediately rushed to Gauhati Mediacl College and Hospital for further treatment.

