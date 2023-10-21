Speeding car rams into Assam map structure atop Shraddhanjali Flyover; two injured

Guwahati, Oct 21: A speeding vehicle rammed into the railing of the newly inaugurated Shraddhanjali flyover and caused significant damage to the boundary where the structure depicting Assam’s map was installed near the Zoo Road trisection.

According to sources, the speeding vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FP 3591 was coming at high speed from Chandmari and was heading towards Ganeshguri when the incident took place on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday.

Eye witnesses claim that the speed of the car was extremely high and it appears to be a case of drunk driving. Two home guard who were on duty were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Geetanagar police reached the spot and arrested the driver of the car. The driver has been identified as Kuldeep Parashar and the police also recovered a bottle of alcohol from the seized vehicle.