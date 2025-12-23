Sonowal pays tribute to late Assam Tribune chairman emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah

Guwahati, Dec 23: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited the residence of the late Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune group, to pay his respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “PG Baruah was a doyen of journalism in the country whose visionary leadership gave a strong fillip to the profession, reinforcing the role of the media as a vital pillar of democracy. His unwavering commitment to credibility, ethics and public interest journalism set enduring benchmarks, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists.”

Stating that under PG Baruah’s leadership, The Assam Tribune upheld its credibility and public trust, Sonowal said that he had met him on several occasions, and his guidance and inspiration to work selflessly for the national cause would always be remembered.