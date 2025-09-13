Songs of Bhupen Hazarika symbolise ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: PM Modi

Guwahati, Sept 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless songs continue to unite the nation and inspire generations. Addressing the legendary singer’s birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati's Khanapara, Modi described Hazarika’s creations as embodying the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

“Bhupen da may not be present physically, but his voice still energises people. His music unites India and reflects the cultural essence of our country. At a time when the Northeast was facing unrest, Hazarika gave voice to unity and peace,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi added that conferring the Bharat Ratna on Hazarika was an honour not just for Assam but for the entire Northeast. On the occasion, he released a book on the maestro’s life and a Rs. 100 commemorative coin in his memory.

Highlighting the role of culture in nation-building, the Prime Minister stressed that India’s development was incomplete without the progress of the Northeast.

“The country is getting to know the history and heritage of the region as we strengthen cultural connectivity. I make it a point to promote the Assamese gamosa on every occasion, and I urge everyone to be vocal for local,” he said.

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude for Modi’s presence, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it healed a long-standing wound in the hearts of Assamese people.

“When Bhupen da passed away in 2011, people wanted the then Prime Minister to come and pay respects. But that never happened. Today, Modi ji’s presence at the centenary celebrations honours the emotions of our people,” Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister recalled how Hazarika’s songs carried messages of social equality, brotherhood, and nationalism.

He also thanked the BJP-led central government for its tributes to the ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’—from conferring the Bharat Ratna to naming the Dhola-Sadiya bridge after him and issuing the commemorative coin.











