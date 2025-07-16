Police bust high-stakes casino racket at Sonapur resort, four arrested

Jorabat, July 16: In a major crackdown on organized gambling, the Sonapur Police today raided the upscale Club Nirvana on the outskirts of Guwahati and dismantled a high-stakes casino-styled gambling operation allegedly involving transactions worth several crores of rupees.

The raid, conducted this morning, led to the arrest of four individuals from Mizoram, all residents of Aizawl-identified as Lalchanhima Sailo, Lalfakawma Ralte, Lalring Heta, and Joseph Lalparmawia. Sources confirmed that staff and management associated with Club Nirvana have also been detained for questioning in connection with the illegal gambling activities on their premises.

Addressing the media following the successful operation, DCP (East) Mrinal Deka confirmed the operation, stating "We have successfully busted a casino-style gambling setup at Club Nirvana and seized chips, cash, liquor, and other evidence. Four individuals from Mizoram are in custody. A case is being registered, and strict action will follow".

Sources within the police revealed that the raid was initiated based on specific intelligence inputs about the illegal activities at Club Nirvana over the past two to three days. Entry to the premises was completely restricted during the operation, and everyone inside was thoroughly checked.

This isn't the first time Club Nirvana has come under the police radar it had earlier been raided in connection with IPL betting activities.

Police also recovered a large quantity of casino cards during the raid. Officials suspect the involvement of a wider network, and interrogation of the arrested individuals is currently under way to identify accomplices and financiers behind the racket.