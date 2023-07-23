Snatcher takes off with cop’s mobile in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 23: While robbery and snatching cases continue to steadily rise in Guwahati, snatchers struck again in the city, this time taking away the mobile phone of a senior cop from the Assam Police.

Days after a case of burglary was reported in the residence of Intelligence Bureau chief, another shocking incident came to the fore where the mobile phone of Law and Order DIG Vivek Raj Singh was snatched away by miscreants.

As per sources, Singh was out for morning walk on Sunday when miscreants snatched away his mobile in Ulubari area of Guwahati.

The incident once again raised question on the crime scenario in the state capital Guwahati as it has become a matter of serious concern with incidents of theft, burglary, murder being reported frequently.