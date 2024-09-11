Smart meter protest in Guwahati: Consumer association demands manual meters & tariff reforms

Guwahati, Sept 11: Protests against the controversial smart meter system intensified on the streets of Guwahati on Wednesday, with demonstrators voicing their discontent over alleged discrepancies and irregularities.

Members of the All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) led a demonstration in front of Bijulee Bhawan in the Paltan Bazar area, presenting five key demands to the state government over the issue.

Amidst the chants and banners waving, the demonstrators put forth their demands with clear resolve. They called for the removal of smart meters insisting on a return to manual meters, a consumer redressal forum in each division and an end to the persistent load shedding, among others.

“For the past two years, we have been protesting against the smart meters. On December 29, 2023, we submitted a memorandum with over 3 lakh signatures to the chief minister. We also discussed the matter with the Power Minister on February 15. We will continue our protests until our demands are met,” a representative from the AAECA told The Assam Tribune.

During the demonstration, the protesters also submitted a formal memorandum detailing their grievances and demands to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) CGM, Dwipen Moral.

Earlier this week, the Assam government addressed the controversy, refuting claims that smart meters are responsible for the recent increases in electricity bills.

In response to mounting complaints, the government launched three toll-free numbers—1912, 7575999666, and 8876100100—aimed at resolving consumer issues and inquiries.

The government had also attributed the recent surge in tariff to several key factors, including surge in consumption during the summer months. The government had revealed data stating a 7% rise in domestic electricity usage this year compared to the previous year. This higher consumption, they explained, pushed many users into higher tariff slabs, which contributed to the growing bills.

Meanwhile, protests against the smart meter system continue in several districts of the state. Earlier on August 27, the Biswanath district administration resorted to clamping of a curfew in response to escalating tensions from protests against the smart meter system.

The curfew came after demonstrations led by the Congress party and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who have strongly opposed the meter system, claiming it has led to exorbitant tariffs for consumers.