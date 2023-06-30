Skyrocketing vegetable prices make life miserable for commoners

Guwahati, June 30: The skyrocketing prices of vegetables in the markets of Guwahati continue to hit the common man hard with the State government and its agencies virtually turning a blind eye to the phenomenon.





Worse, there does not seem to be any respite in sight with those dealing in vegetables opining that the prices may further rise if the flood situation worsens.





Usually, the prices of vegetables witness a hike during June and July due to flood situations that affect the supply chain. However, this time around, the prices of vegetables, especially in and around Guwahati, are touching a new high every day.





The difference between wholesale and retail prices of vegetables, which used to be 20-30% fortnight back, has become more than 50% now.

According to a retailer of vegetable items, the prices of vegetables are increasing due to high demand and low supply.





As there is a sharp price rise in the wholesale market, the retailer said that he has been forced to sell the items at the present rates.





“I have come to the market with a limited stock of vegetables as the purchasing power of the customers has taken a beating due to the rise,” he said.





A wholesaler at Fancy Bazar market said that they are now dependent on the items from other States, particularly West Bengal, Karnataka and Meghalaya. A source in the Agriculture department said that there is no mechanism to regulate prices of vegetables.





“Neither any department nor agencies have been authorized to check/control the vegetable prices in the State due to which if there are any middlemen who are manipulating the prices, it cannot be examined,” said the source.





“During the Covid-19 period, the Government had set up a committee or a task force, comprising officials of various departments to check the prices,” he added.





Moreover, wholesalers and retailers attributed the low supply of local produce in the markets of Guwahati as the agencies concerned check the level of pesticide available in the vegetables before entering the markets of Guwahati.





A buyer said that vegetables are not available below the price of Rs 70 now.





He bought bhendi (ladies finger) at Rs 70-80 per kg and that of potol (pointed gourd) and squash at Rs 80-100 per kg.





“The prices of bilahi (tomato), gajor (carrot) and jika (ridge gourd) are sold at Rs 120-160 per kg now,” he said.