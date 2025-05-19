Six Mile locals protest wastewater disposal by GMC, civic body unaware

Guwahati, May 19: For several days now, vehicles belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) have allegedly been releasing wastewater onto the roads of Arunoday Path in the Six Mile area, drawing strong protests from local residents.

According to complaints, GMC's “super sucker” trucks—deployed to collect sewage and wastewater from various parts of the city—have been discharging it in the heart of this residential neighbourhood. Residents say the practice is creating unhygienic conditions and causing major inconvenience.

Adding to their woes, other vehicles, often parked alongside the GMC trucks, have turned the area into what locals describe as a hub for anti-social activities.

“This is happening every day. These trucks have made this a permanent parking zone, which has now become a hotspot for beer lovers and weed smokers. It’s no longer safe for women and children to move around after sunset,” said Rocktim Borthakur, a resident.

The community is now demanding that the civic body identify an alternative and suitable location for the disposal of wastewater, instead of using a densely populated residential area.

When contacted, Ward No. 59 Councillor Ashim Saikia said no formal complaint had been received so far.

“There should be no issue if the water is released into the Silsako Beel. However, I will inquire into the matter and speak with the local residents,” he said.