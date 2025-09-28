SIT visits Zubeen’s Kahilipara home after family files FIR naming Shyamkanu, Siddharth

Guwahati, Sept 28: Following the filing of an FIR alleging foul play in his sudden death, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CID visited Zubeen Garg’s residence in Kahilipara on Sunday to record statements from the family.

The complaint, lodged online a week after the singer-composer passed away in Singapore on September 19, names North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

It seeks a probe into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death, calling for questioning of the entire organising committee and all individuals present on the yacht before his death.

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint from Garg’s family and are examining it. The SIT is already probing the incidents surrounding his death, and the complaint will be taken up as part of the ongoing investigation. Our officers visited the family on Sunday to record statements and collect relevant information.”

The family also requested seizure of his documents and mobile phone data to aid the investigation.

Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister Palme Barthakur, and uncle Manoj Barthakur explained that the delay in filing the complaint was due to overwhelming grief.

“We were flowing in that wave of grief. Now we have lodged an FIR and appealed for the entire team to be questioned. We and the people of Assam hope to get justice,” Manoj said.

Meanwhile, the CID has again summoned Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and actress Nishita Goswami for further questioning, marking their second round of appearances in two days.

The family’s move amid grief marks a significant development, intensifying public calls for a transparent and thorough investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved cultural icon.

- With inputs from PTI