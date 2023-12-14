SIT summons two more gazetted officers in APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Dec 14: As a part of the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned two more gazetted officers to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office on Thursday morning.

The two gazetted officers have been identified as APS officers Rituraj Doley and Nitumoni Das, currently under suspension, who appeared at the CID officer this morning.

It is alleged that their marks in the examination were increased by prime accused Rakesh Paul.

Nitumoni Das was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bongaigaon before being placed under suspension, while Rituraj Doley is serving as ASP in Goalpara.

It may be mentioned that six people have been arrested in connection with the scam so far.