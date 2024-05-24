Sisters kidnapped from Guwahati, rescued in Mumbai

Guwahati, May 24: A young woman and her minor sister from Guwahati were rescued from the clutches of their kidnapper in Mumbai on Friday.

According to sources, the sisters were kidnapped from the Six Mile area in Guwahati on May 11 by the kidnapper, identified as Bikash Kumar, hailing from Bihar, and transported to Mumbai.

It has come to the fore that Bikash, after kidnapping the sisters, forcefully married the elder sister.

After receiving information about the kidnapping, a team of Assam Police reached Mumbai and arrested the accused kidnapper. The police also successfully rescued the two sisters.