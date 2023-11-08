Singer Zubeen Garg rushed to hospital after collapsing in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 8: Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised after suddenly falling ill on Wednesday in Guwahati.

As per sources, the singer collapsed while working at his studio, following which, he sustained some injuries on his hands and legs, and was immediately rushed to Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati for further treatment.

According to the information received, he was kept in the ICU after being admitted to the hospital.

Fortunately, the singer is out of danger, is totally fine and has been kept under supervision for a day.