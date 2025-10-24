Singapore Police to share CCTV, witness statements with Assam SIT within 10 days

Guwahati, October 24: The Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has obtained crucial information from Singapore authorities and is expecting CCTV footage and witness statements within the next 10 days.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, who led the two-member team to Singapore, said that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has assured full cooperation under legal protocols and will share essential evidence, including CCTV visuals and statements from witnesses, to aid the ongoing probe.

“On the 20th, we met with the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and provided all necessary details about the case. We also sought legal assistance from Singapore authorities to support our investigation. The next day, on the 21st, we had a meeting with a five-member team of Singapore Police, where we discussed multiple aspects of the investigation and shared our timeline for submitting the final report,” Gupta said.

He added, “The Singapore Police agreed to extend full cooperation. They will collect CCTV footage and record witness statements. They assured us to contact us within 10 days. Once we receive them, we will review and submit our findings to the court within the stipulated time.”

The SIT also examined key sites connected to the incident. Gupta mentioned that the Singapore Police has already shared the post-mortem report, and both agencies are following respective legal procedures to ensure transparency and accuracy.

“We requested the Singapore Police to conduct a thorough internal investigation and provide us with all relevant evidence. They have assured a positive response within 10 days. Their team also confirmed that they will submit their complete report to the State Coroner’s Office in Singapore” he said.

Gupta added that the Assam SIT has already questioned around 60 individuals in India and is now focusing on examining digital evidence and financial transactions related to the case. “If necessary, more Assamese expatriates may be summoned. We have also appealed to anyone who communicated with Zubeen Garg through WhatsApp or other platforms in the week before his death to come forward voluntarily. Every detail can help us uncover the truth,” he said.

He further confirmed that Garima Garg, the late singer’s wife, visited the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Friday to record her statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

Gupta also revealed that a new case has been registered against two of Garg’s bodyguards under the supervision of the Chief Minister’s vigilance cell following the discovery of large financial transactions in their accounts that did not align with their official income.

“The financial aspect of the case is being probed separately under the CM’s Vigilance Cell. Based on the income records, the money they handled was disproportionate, and we are looking into its source,” he added.

Clarifying ongoing speculations, Gupta said that the SIT handling Zubeen Garg’s case is not involved in the Baksa violence probe, which is being managed independently by the Baksa Police.

Summing up the progress, Gupta reiterated the SIT’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive report.

“We aim to close the case and submit our report within the stipulated time period, following all legal guidelines. The cooperation from Singapore Police has been constructive, and the information they will send within 10 days will be crucial in finalising our findings,” he concluded.