Silsako eviction: Displaced people stage protest amid Magh Bihu festivities in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 15: Amidst the joyous celebrations of Magh Bihu, the displaced residents of Silsako staged a protest in Guwahati on Monday. The government-initiated evictions from the Silsako area prompted these individuals to voice their discontent during the traditional festival.

Holding placards and symbolically burning the Meji, a traditional bonfire, the protestors expressed their resentment towards the government's actions. The eviction measures were part of the Assam government's efforts to acquire land in and around Silsako Beel, leading to the demolition of several houses that had been homes to numerous families.

The evictions, met with fierce resistance, witnessed the affected inhabitants vehemently demanding compensation and rehabilitation.