Silent scars: Inside Guwahati schools’ growing bullying crisis

City schools, the sanctuaries of learning and laughter, are confronting a troubling shift. Beneath the rhythm of assemblies and classroom chatter lies fear, isolation and silent distress. Bullying, long trivialised as harmless teasing, is emerging as a serious concern across Guwahati schools.

Recent incidents at prominent schools in Hatigaon and Silpukhuri have heightened concern. In one case, a Class 6 student subjected to repeated verbal harassment was pushed during an altercation and injured.

In another, sustained verbal abuse and physical aggression continued until intervention and counselling followed. From social exclusion to online humiliation, bullying’s form has changed, but its damaging impact on young minds remains.

Schools confront

School administrators say bullying often stems from deeper psychological and social triggers. Alex Mathew, Principal of Don Bosco School, linked such behaviour to basic human instincts.

“In many ways, bullying reflects territorial instincts seen in animals. When someone invades a perceived space or identity, the response can be aggressive,” he said.

According to Mathew, most cases begin during adolescence. “Typically, two or three cases arise each month, and most start around Class 8. We initially observe patterns. Once the behaviour becomes consistent, we intervene. Parents are informed, and counselling is provided to both the child and the family,” he added.

He emphasised that the root causes often lie beyond the classroom. “In many cases, background issues such as family stress, emotional neglect or peer pressure trigger bullying.”

For teachers, bullying is not a theoretical concern but a daily reality. Primary school teacher Ankita Kalita described it as a reflection of broader social attitudes.

“Bullying has become a common problem. Students complain, and parents raise concerns. It is something we see on social media, television and in society, and children often imitate it,” she said.

She noted that vulnerable children are frequently targeted. “Students are bullied for their appearance, skin colour, financial background or because they are quiet. Those who are shy or less expressive are more likely to be targeted,” Kalita said.

The hidden scars

Unlike visible bruises, emotional damage often remains hidden. Children who are bullied may become withdrawn, anxious or fearful. Their academic performance may decline, and they may begin avoiding school or social interactions.

“The emotional impact is often the most severe. If bullying is not handled sensitively, it can worsen the situation for the victim, not just in school but outside it and even at home,” psychologist Loya Agarwalla said.

Early intervention, she emphasised, is critical. “Bullying rarely begins with extreme aggression. It usually escalates. If addressed early, it can be diffused before it becomes severe,” she added.

Experts also say that one of the biggest challenges is that many people still fail to recognise bullying for what it truly is. Agarwalla stressed that bullying is neither a single incident nor childish mischief.

“It often occurs in school environments or spaces where large groups of children interact. While it is difficult to pinpoint one specific cause, there are three defining characteristics,” she said.

“First, there is a deliberate intent to harm. It is not playful or accidental. The behaviour may be physical, verbal or emotional, but the intention to hurt is clear. Second, it is repeated over time. It is not a one-off event but a consistent pattern. Third, there is always a power imbalance. It could be between seniors and juniors, popular and less popular students, or those with social influence over others,” she added.

This imbalance, she noted, often traps victims in silence. Agarwalla outlined four major forms of bullying.

“Physical bullying involves direct contact. Verbal bullying includes teasing, mocking and name-calling. Social bullying often occurs in groups and involves exclusion or the silent treatment. Cyberbullying includes trolling, online shaming, threats and sharing private content. While emotional bullying is not a separate category, emotional harm is the common impact of all these forms,” she said.

Senior school psychologist Alphee Fahmeed Rahman said the signs can appear even earlier.

“In many schools, bullying begins from Class 5. Students start feeling the need to assert dominance. This is when physical and emotional bullying emerges,” she said.

She identified adolescence as a critical phase. “Between the ages of 10 and 14, children undergo hormonal and emotional changes. They struggle with identity, acceptance and peer validation. Home environments also influence behaviour. Awareness programmes and regular counselling can make a significant difference,” she added.

Building safer schools

Experts say parental attitudes often influence outcomes. “Parents may initially deny their child’s involvement. But when evidence is presented, they begin to understand. Counselling should involve both the child and the parents,” Mathew noted.

Agarwalla added that inclusive education requires careful balance. “If a child with special needs shows aggressive behaviour, supervision and structured support are essential. Inclusion does not mean ignoring harm,” she said.

The growing focus on mental health and emotional wellbeing marks a shift in how schools are addressing bullying. Surveillance, counselling, peer awareness and teacher training are increasingly becoming integral to education systems.

However, experts emphasise that real change lies in building a culture where empathy replaces fear and every child feels seen and heard. Agarwalla stressed that the manner in which schools intervene can significantly influence outcomes.

“One effective approach is to address the bully without revealing the victim’s identity. Informing them that teachers and students have noticed the behaviour shifts the focus away from the victim. This protects the child while placing the bully under observation,” she explained.

Kalita’s approach centres on empathy and encouragement. “I try to explain with affection, and most children respond positively. The victim is given emotional support and confidence-building. I also reward and appreciate students who demonstrate kindness and good behaviour,” she said.

She encourages students to remain calm, avoid reacting to provocation, build supportive friendships, speak to parents and teachers, and stay engaged in constructive hobbies.

Many schools are now introducing mental health workshops, peer support systems and awareness sessions across grades.

“Victims or their friends should be able to report bullying anonymously. Each case is different. Harsh punishment is not always the solution. Many situations can be diffused if addressed early,” Agarwalla added.

Mathew noted that modern schools are taking active steps to monitor and respond.

“Our campuses are under constant observation. Except for washrooms, most areas are monitored. Teachers supervise students during breaks and activities. If anything unusual is noticed, it is reported immediately,” Mathew said.