Shut liquor shops instead of implementing unnecessary SOPs: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Guwahati, Nov 21: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging that the administration is encouraging the spread of alcohol across Assam while simultaneously imposing restrictive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Zubeen Khetra in the name of discipline and public order.

Addressing reporters, Gogoi questioned the logic behind targeting visitors to Zubeen Khetra over alleged alcohol consumption while liquor shops and bars continue to mushroom across rural and urban areas during the current regime.

He argued that the government’s approach reflects hypocrisy rather than genuine concern for public well-being.

“If the government truly believes that people are consuming liquor and misbehaving at Zubeen Khetra, then the logical step should be to shut down liquor shops. Instead, what we are seeing is the opposite. Bar and liquor licenses are being issued freely, and alcohol outlets are increasing across villages and towns. The government cannot control liquor sale, but it wants to control people through unnecessary SOPs,” Gogoi said.

According to him, the unchecked spread of alcohol is leading to the erosion of social discipline, especially in rural areas.

“This government has made alcohol easily accessible across Assam. Now they suddenly lecture people about discipline at a cultural space", he added.

Gogoi also criticised the narrative that links the SOPs at Zubeen Khetra solely to crowd behaviour, stating that the government is shifting blame onto the public instead of reviewing its own policies.

“They give licenses and then act as moral guardians by imposing restrictions on people. If alcohol consumption is the concern, then the source must be addressed, not the symptom,” he said.

He called for a comprehensive review of the liquor licensing system, demanding stricter regulation, reduction of liquor outlets and greater accountability in issuing permits.

He emphasised that cultural spaces like Zubeen Khetra should not be turned into zones of excessive policing while liquor businesses flourish unchecked.