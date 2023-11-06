85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Shocking! Theft inside Guwahati’s Basistha Police Station raises alarm

By The Assam Tribune
Shocking! Theft inside Guwahati’s Basistha Police Station raises alarm
X

Source: Google maps 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a shocking incident, a case of theft has come to light in Guwahati's Basistha Police Station, where several belongings and valuables of the police officials went missing.

As per initial reports, it is suspected that the theft was carried out by someone inside the police station.

Following the incident, an official complaint was lodged by the police officials at the Basistha Police Station. Sub-inspector Tirtha Deka will be responsible for the investigation of the theft case on the basis of the complaint filed by SI Dhyanjyoti.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X