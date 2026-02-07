SFI holds protest in Guwahati over UGC equity bill, condemns arrest of leaders

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) organized a symbolic protest in front of Nehru Park near Cotton University, demanding effective implementation of the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations Bill, 2026, and protesting the arrest of its central leadership.

The SFI Assam State Committee said the protest on Friday was aimed at pressing for stronger safeguards against discrimination in educational institutions.

The organization pointed out that complaints of caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions have increased significantly over the past decade and stressed that the newly introduced regulations must be implemented in a strong and effective manner.

The student body also condemned the arrest of SFI All India president Adarsh M Saji, joint secretary Aishe Ghosh and more than 100 students by the Delhi Police on February 5 while they were protesting in front of the Union Ministry of Education, demanding implementation of the Bill. The organization described the police action as undemocratic and an attempt to suppress democratic student movements.

“We are concerned over incidents of discrimination and violence faced by students from the Northeast, Dalit communities and other marginalized sections across the country. There are cases of students who lost their lives following alleged discrimination and violence,” the SFI stated.

The organization also criticized recent political developments and statements, alleging that policies and actions such as the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, delays in granting ST status to certain communities, and incidents of violence or intimidation in educational spaces reflect attempts to undermine the country’s diversity.

SFI leaders Dewan Iptikar Hussain and Rajdeep Mahanta said the protest was part of a broader effort to mobilize students in Assam on issues of equality, dignity and democratic rights in education.