Seven in police custody after violent Ganeshguri brawl; accused allegedly used pistol

Guwahati, Feb 28: Seven alleged armed miscreants were on Saturday remanded to three days’ police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court after being produced in connection with the violent clash that triggered panic in the Ganeshguri area on the night of February 26.

The accused are Wadik Modi, Diganta Haloi, Wasim Akhtar, Amit Bhowmik, Jitu Barman, Tanish Sharma and Jyotishman Bora and were arrested by Dispur Police on Friday for allegedly spreading terror and creating public panic following a late-night brawl beneath the Ganeshguri flyover.

According to sources, tension escalated in the busy locality after a heated argument between two groups spiralled into a fierce physical confrontation around midnight.

A youth, reportedly identified as D.K. Basumatary, had arrived in Ganeshguri along with a friend for dinner. At the same eatery, a three-member group comprising Amit Bhowmik, Jitu Barman and Tanish Sharma was also present.

The trio allegedly got into an argument with the eatery owner.

Later, after finishing their meal, they reportedly pushed Basumatary’s friend who was standing nearby, triggering a confrontation between the two sides.

Sources claimed that the group subsequently made phone calls and summoned more youths to the spot. Within minutes, several young men arrived in cars and on motorcycles and allegedly launched a brutal assault on Basumatary and his friend.

Serious allegations have also surfaced that one of the accused pulled out a pistol during the altercation.

It has further been alleged that one of the victims was struck on the head with the weapon, resulting in a head injury.

The case has drawn significant public attention as one of the accused, Wadik Modi, is reportedly the son of former Deputy Commissioner Bibhash Modi.

He has been accused of participating in the assault along with the others.

An FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station on the same night.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested the seven youths. Dispur Police stated that an investigation into the entire incident is underway, and further legal action will follow based on the findings