Serial offender shot in police encounter after fleeing attempt near Garbhanga Hills

Guwahati, Jan 21: In a police encounter on Monday, a notorious serial offender, Jaideep Mazumdar, was shot in the leg by security forces after he attempted to escape police custody near Garbhanga Hills.

Mazumdar, a resident of Birubari with over 60 cases registered against him in various police stations across Guwahati, including charges of chain snatching and loot, was taken to the Garbhanga hills in Garchuk by the police for the recovery of stolen goods.

During the operation, he complained of nausea and was granted permission to relieve himself.

Seizing the opportunity, Mazumdar allegedly snatched a pistol from a sub-inspector and tried to fire at the officers, the police told the press on Tuesday.

In response, the police fired at him in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This encounter marks the third such incident in Assam within the first 21 days of the year.

Just ten days ago, Guwahati and Sribhumi witnessed two police encounters in a 24-hour period, with suspects being shot in the leg while attempting to escape.

The increasing number of police encounters in Assam has raised concerns and garnered attention, especially with the Supreme Court scrutinising the issue.

In October 2024, the apex court described the rising encounters in Assam as a “very serious” issue and suggested the formation of a commission to investigate the matter further.

Since May 2021, Assam police have been under close scrutiny following a surge in encounter incidents, resulting in over 51 deaths and 139 injuries between May 2021 and June 2022.

The police maintain that these shootings occur when suspects attempt to flee or attack officers during custody.