Guwahati

Senior journalist from Guwahati wins award for reporting on smuggling and counterfeiting issues

By The Assam Tribune
Senior journalist from Guwahati wins award for reporting on smuggling and counterfeiting issues
Guwahati, Sep 25: Trideep Lahkar, senior journalist of the Press Trust of India news agency, has received an award for 'Excellence in Journalistic Reporting on Smuggling and Counterfeiting Issues' from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Lahkar, who is the chief correspondent of PTI, has been awarded the third prize by FICCI's committee against smuggling and counterfeiting activities destroying the economy on the occasion of- Movement Against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade MASCRADE, 2022 which was held at new Delhi.

In a tweet, Lahkar expressed his gratitude to FICCI and PTI for encouraging him to write on issues that matters most.


