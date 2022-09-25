Senior journalist from Guwahati wins award for reporting on smuggling and counterfeiting issues

Guwahati, Sep 25: Trideep Lahkar, senior journalist of the Press Trust of India news agency, has received an award for 'Excellence in Journalistic Reporting on Smuggling and Counterfeiting Issues' from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Lahkar, who is the chief correspondent of PTI, has been awarded the third prize by FICCI's committee against smuggling and counterfeiting activities destroying the economy on the occasion of- Movement Against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade MASCRADE, 2022 which was held at new Delhi.

In a tweet, Lahkar expressed his gratitude to FICCI and PTI for encouraging him to write on issues that matters most.

It's really satisfying to get recognised for work! Thank you @ficci_india @Cascadeglobal for this. Sincerely grateful to all my colleagues and seniors of @PTI_News for their guidance and encouragement to write on the issues that matter most. pic.twitter.com/1DnEiKsznB — TRIDEEP LAHKAR (@TrideepL) September 23, 2022



