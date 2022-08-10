Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Guwahati, Aug 10: Along with the rest of the country, Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on August 15 amid heightened security arrangements.

Forces are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed forces in several locations including border areas in the State. Guwahati Police has also beefed up security arrangements.

While speaking to media, Guwahati City Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said the 75th Independence Day will be celebrated with full zeal and patriotic fervour across the State.

"We are very alert about the security situation in the city and police has stepped up patrolling and anti-sabotage checks are all in full swing. All the forces whether it is CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP and the Indian Army have been deployed and they are cooperating with us. The public is with us and the government is fully prepared and Guwahati will celebrate Independence Day in a peaceful manner, there is no doubt about it," said Singh.

While asserting that that security has been intensified in the border areas, Singh denied any claims of threat.

On being asked about the recent bandh called by the ULFA(I), Singh said that no such calls will be considered and the people themselves will come out in huge numbers to celebrate Independence Day.