Section 144 imposed in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 21: The office of The Commissioner of Police on Saturday issued a prohibitory order to prevent any groups or any organisation to stage protest/demonstration/shouting of slogans in any part of Police Commisionerate Guwahati.

Therefore, in order to ensure peaceful movement of public, traffic and normal activities of normal residence section 144 is imposed in the city.

Following this the office of the Commisionerate of police prohibits assembly of five persons and procession and shouting of slogans in the entire Police Commissionerate, Guwahati area covering the three Police Districts of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.