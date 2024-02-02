SEBA to declare HSLC exam results before Bohag Bihu: AASU

Guwahati, Feb 2: A meeting between the officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), and representatives of AASU took place on Friday in Guwahati over the upcoming HSLC Class 10 and Class 12 final board examinations.

Following the meeting, AASU stated that SEBA will declare the results of the soon-to-be held High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 final examinations before Bohag Bihu in April.



During the meeting, AASU calls for conducting examinations through a stable and well-disciplined system.



It may be mentioned that around 4,25,924 students will be appearing in the upcoming HSLC examinations, scheduled to take place in February.



Furthermore, the examinations will be held across 913 exam centres in the state.



On the other hand, a total of 2,79,946 candidates will appear in the upcoming Higher Secondary examinations, which will be held across 877 exam centres in Assam.

