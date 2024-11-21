Season's first chill: Guwahati's Mercury drops below normal at 15.8°C on Nov 20

Guwahati, Nov 21: For the first time this season, Guwahati’s minimum temperature dropped below normal on Wednesday, with the mercury settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below the seasonal average.

Despite the chilly start, daytime temperatures remained warm at 30.7 degrees Celsius, over 2 degrees above normal.

In comparison, Lakhimpur experienced a colder minimum at 10.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal, while Jorhat recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

However, much like Guwahati, daytime temperatures in these regions remained higher than average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Assam over the next two days, particularly in the hill districts and southern Assam. This could result in further drops in temperature across the state.

Earlier, IMD reported that the Northeast experienced its hottest September on record this year.

“Over East and Northeast India, the average maximum temperature was the highest (32.59 degrees Celsius) since 1901, surpassing the previous record of 32.47 degrees in 2023. Similarly, the average minimum temperature was also the highest (24.93 degrees Celsius), exceeding the earlier record of 24.72 degrees in 2023. The mean temperature reached a new high of 28.76 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous record of 28.60 degrees,” the IMD analysis had stated.

In September, maximum temperatures in the region were 1.87 degrees above normal, while minimum temperatures saw an increase of 1.23 degrees.

Several places in Assam, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, and Jorhat, recorded their highest-ever September temperatures, with the mercury soaring past the 39-degree mark.

As winter approaches, Guwahati and the rest of Assam prepare for a transition from record-breaking heat to relatively cooler climate.

