Guwahati

Search for missing minor’s parents on; Contact CHILDLINE Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, July 28: The Noonmati police and CHILDLINE Guwahati on Friday have found a missing child in Bhabanipur area in a helpless condition.

Following the incident, the minor girl was sent for primary medical examination and is now sheltered at government registered shelter home.

The CHILDLINE Guwahati is now searching for the child’s parents and home for sending the minor safely.

The details of the minor are mentioned below.

Child name: Unknown

Age & sex: 11 years approx, female

Father’s and mother’s name: unknown

-Child is dumb and is unable to speak

Contact details of CHILDLINE: 1098/ 80110-01193

Dress worn while the child was found:

-Blue colour sleeveless with white collar

-jeans quater pants

- green hawai chappal

- a bengal worn on right hand

- 3.8 ft approax height






