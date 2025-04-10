Teachers in Kamrup Metro must clock in by 9 am, new rules announced for schools

Guwahati, April 10: Guidelines have been issued for all government and provincialised schools under Kamrup Metro for the academic year 2025-26 for ensuring discipline, accountability and effective functioning of schools.

According to an official circular by the Inspector of Schools, all teachers must report to school before 9:00 am, and their entry and exit times must be recorded in the Siksha Setu App. If a teacher is late for three consecutive days, one day of casual leave will be deducted. In case no casual leave is left, a one-day salary cut will be implemented.

Class teachers will be personally responsible for marking daily student attendance, which will be verified by the school head. In the event of network issues preventing attendance entry through the app, schools must upload geo-tagged group photographs in the designated WhatsApp group created for this purpose.

As per the new timings, lower primary schools must remain open till 2:05 pm, while middle English, middle vernacular, high school and higher secondary schools must remain open till 3:25 pm. All non-teaching staff are required to be present at school before 10:00 am and stay until 4:30 pm to provide necessary reports when required.

The instructions follow an academic meeting held with high and higher secondary school heads on April 8 at Cotton Collegiate Higher Secondary School.

The circular also mandates that all post graduate teachers must take classes in the high school section, and time tables should be prepared accordingly