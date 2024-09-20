School timings revised in Kamrup (M) amid heatwave

Guwahati, Sept 20: Amidst the heatwave conditions in the state, all schools within the Kamrup (Metro) district have been directed to reschedule school timings from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm from September 21 as per the previous guidelines until further notice.

The directive was given by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordination Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) on Friday.

As per the order, the schools are asked to follow the following guidelines to avoid the ill-effects of heatwave:

School hours may start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 noon

All Head of the Institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms

School should ensure that students should drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facility inside the school

Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties

Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged

This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted a temperature rise of 4-5 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

Guwahati recorded 39°C on Friday, with similar conditions expected to persist until September 25.