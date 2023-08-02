School timings rescheduled due to rising mercury levels in Kamrup Metro

Guwahati, June 3: The Kamrup Metro district administration in Assam has rescheduled the timings of classes of all educational institutions due to rising mercury levels.

The district administration has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7.30 am with effect from August 3, 2023.

The order was issued by the Inspector of Schools, DEEO Kamrup Metro due to the continuous rise of the mercury levels, prevailing scorching heat, and in view of the health of the students.

The notification read, " As per the instruction received from the District Commissioner, Kamrup metro district in the interest of public wellbeing the normal school timing is again rescheduled due to continuous rise of Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat for both Govt. Provincialised and private schools under Kamrup Metro district w.e.f Thursday, 3rd Aug ’2023.

"The timings of Lower Primary (LP) Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon, Middle English (ME) School timings are 7:30 am to 12:30 pm and Higher Secondary (HS) Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm, This order comes in to force with immediate effect and shall remain remaining in force until 15th Aug, 2023," it stated.

Schools are also instructed to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area.