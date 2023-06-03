School timings rescheduled due to rising mercury levels in Kamrup Metro

Guwahati, June 3: The Kamrup Metro district administration of Assam has rescheduled the timings of classes of all educational institutions due to rising mercury levels. The district administration has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7.30 am with effect from June 5, 2023.

The order was issued by the Inspector of Schools, DEEO Kamrup Metro due to the continuous rise of the mercury levels, prevailing scorching heat, and in view of the health of the students. The notification read, "As per the instruction received from the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup Metro district in the interest of public wellbeing the normal school timing is hereby rescheduled due to continuous rise of mercury level, prevailing scorching heat for both Government Provincialised and Private schools under Kamrup metro district w.e.f Monday 5th June 2023.”

"The timings of Lower Primary (LP) Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon, Middle English (ME) School timings are 7:30 am to 12:30 pm and Higher Secondary (HS) Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm," it stated.

Schools are also instructed to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area.







