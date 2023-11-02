School Student Goes Missing in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 2: In a shocking incident, a student of a city school went missing since three days in Guwahati.

The student reportedly went for coaching classes after school on October 31. Since then, the student did not return back home and has been untraceable, reports said.

It is being suspected that the student went missing near the Nepali Mandir locality while on the way to coaching class at Lakhtokia.

Following the incident, the father of the student has lodged a missing report at the Bharalumukh Police Station.

However, the police have not been able to trace any whereabouts of the missing student. Operations to find the missing student are currently underway.