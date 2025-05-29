School, coaching & stress: Inside Guwahati’s relentless academic race

Let’s face it. For today's students, attending school is no longer enough. With the race for engineering and medical seats growing fiercer every year, young aspirants find themselves caught in a demanding routine—juggling classrooms and coaching centres with barely a moment to pause. In Guwahati, the scene is not much different either.

Integrated coaching, where Class XI and XII students attend school and full-time coaching simultaneously, is changing their lives. However, as academic pressure grows, worries about stress, burnout, and losing a balanced education are also increasing.

“Our coaching centres offer courses for engineering and medical aspirants, and preparation begins from Class VIII in some cases. A few even start from Class VI,” says a director of a prominent coaching centre in Guwahati, requesting anonymity. However, he clarified that most centres start from Class XI, only a handful begin from Class VIII.

Explaining how students manage school and coaching at the same time, the director adds, “Students often feel confused and overwhelmed trying to balance both. That's why we introduced an integrated coaching programme, where they primarily focus on coaching while only formally attending their schools.”





However, students like Kanchita Das reveal a more complicated reality - one that highlights the unseen pressures behind the integrated coaching model.

“Right after Class 10 boards, some of my friends opted for JEE and others for NEET coaching. Most of them joined integrated coaching, which meant they attended school only once a week and can’t even take part in school events,” says Kanchita, a NEET candidate.

She admitted that peer pressure and fear of missing out pushed her to join the integrated coaching course. “I didn't know how coaching centres operated until I joined a renowned coaching centre. They follow a hierarchical batch system,” adds Das.

According to Kanchita’s experience, the first few batches are given priority, while the rest are often neglected. “I spent nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, but felt ignored for six months. I’m 95-100 scorer, but felt completely undervalued there. Eventually, I stopped going," Kanchita adds.

After dropping out, she resumed attending her regular school, only to find herself struggling. “Rejoining in the middle of the academic year was tough. I had missed too much and couldn't keep up,” she added.

The coaching director acknowledges that missing school is often due to tie-ups between schools and coaching centres. “It’s an internal arrangement of schools and coaching centres for operating integrated courses. While it is meant to help students, it sometimes leaves them overwhelmed and disconnected from regular school life,” he adds.

Thousands of students across Guwahati are enrolled in similar integrated coaching programmes, blurring the lines between school education and competitive exam preparation.

Ankita Bajpayee, another NEET aspirant, believes students should consider online alternatives. “Many of my friends struggled with balancing school and coaching classes. Honestly, it’s not worth it! There are good online classes available — many of them are free, which students can opt for,” Ankita says.

However, the coaching director disagrees. He feels that online courses are destroying the education system. "Many students just rely on online video solutions without any verification and that needs to stop," he adds.













Many students rely on online coaching as well. (Photo: Unsplash)

The stress factor

Behind these tight schedules and academic pressure lies a deeper concern - students' mental health. As integrated coaching becomes more common, many students experience anxiety, burnout, and a constant fear of underperformance.

“Juggling school and coaching affects emotional well-being. Students are in a constant state of alert, placing their bodies in a ‘flight, fight, or freeze mode’,” said Nikita Hazarika, Founder and Clinical Psychologist at Ashwas Mental Health.

She adds, “We come across numerous cases where students experience extreme stress and burnout—it's almost a mental health pandemic. Many experience panic attacks, anxiety, sleep disturbances, stress eating, mood swings and even depression. The pressure of expectation becomes so overwhelming that some eventually give up on their dreams.”

With barely any time to rest or recharge, students often spiral into a cycle of fatigue, lack of motivation, and low self-esteem. “The entrance exams are getting tougher every year. If a student attends school from 7 am to 3 pm and then coaching from 4 pm to 8 pm, where's the time for self-study,” the coaching director points out.

This relentless schedule leaves students unable to maintain a healthy balance between academics and personal well-being.













Tight schedules and academic pressure lies a deeper concern - students' mental health.









Action plan

Addressing the rising mental health crisis among students requires a comprehensive action plan. This includes introducing regular mental health awareness sessions in schools and coaching centres, ensuring access to trained counsellors, and encouraging open dialogue on emotional well-being.

“Coaching institutes are also conducting motivational sessions to encourage students,” the director said.

However, psychologist Hazarika stresses the need for balance and regular breaks. “Repetition without rest causes the brain to switch off, while the nervous system stays in a heightened alert mode. It's essential to maintain balance,” she concludes.

In today’s high-pressure academic environment, finding a balance between studies, coaching, and personal well-being is more important than ever.

Without thoughtful intervention, students risk long-term emotional and physical consequences. And the least we can do is create a supportive environment that prioritises their mental health alongside academic success.









Finding a balance between studies, coaching, and personal well-being is really important. (Photo: Pixabay)








