School bus rams into traffic signal in Guwahati

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, July 30: A road accident created ruckus among pedestrians which took place in Guwahati on Sunday where a school bus rammed into a traffic signal pole.
The incident took place in Ganeshguri area on Sunday morning.
The accident created panic among the commuters as the half broken pole poses a great threat for the pedestrians.
Recommended Stories
Next Story
Guwahati, July 30: A road accident created ruckus among pedestrians which took place in Guwahati on Sunday where a school bus rammed into a traffic signal pole.
The incident took place in Ganeshguri area on Sunday morning.
The accident created panic among the commuters as the half broken pole poses a great threat for the pedestrians.
Recommended Stories