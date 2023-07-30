85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

School bus rams into traffic signal in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
School bus rams into traffic signal in Guwahati
Guwahati, July 30: A road accident created ruckus among pedestrians which took place in Guwahati on Sunday where a school bus rammed into a traffic signal pole.

The incident took place in Ganeshguri area on Sunday morning.

The accident created panic among the commuters as the half broken pole poses a great threat for the pedestrians.

The Assam Tribune


