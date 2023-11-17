SC permits Doloi Samaj to continue managing Kamakhya Temple affairs

Guwahati, Nov 17: Overruling the order passed by the Gauhati High Court in 2017, the Supreme Court allowed the prevailing arrangement of the Doloi (head priest) Samaj in managing the affairs of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Taking notes of affidavits filed by the Assam Government, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal passed the order stating that the High Court’s order would not operate in view of the prevailing arrangement of managing the affairs of the Kamakhya Temple.



It may mentioned that in 2015, the Gauhati High Court had directed the Deputy Commissioner (now District Commissioner) to receive donations from the devotees and public and further maintain a separate account of it and spend them on developmental projects of the temple.

After the directive was given, a review petition was filed arguing that the DC cannot be directed to maintain a separate account received from the devotees and public.

However, the high court in 2017 disposed of the review stating that the donation would be used only for the developmental activities of the temple and not for usual offerings.

Subsequently, petitions were filed in the top court challenging the orders of the high court.

According to reports, an affidavit was filed by the Assam Government stating, “At present the Doloi Samaj is running the affairs of the Temple Administration satisfactorily in close coordination with the local administration and the current system may continue.”



In another affidavit, the State assured that the Government of Assam was actively taking the development activities of Maa Kamakhya Temple in a big way under the PM DevINE Scheme.

Taking notes of the affidavits by the State, SC said, “Therefore, the impugned orders need not operate now and we direct that instead of the impugned orders, what is recorded in the aforesaid affidavits of the State Government and the prevailing arrangements of managing the affairs of temple shall continue. We take on record the assurance of the State Government that it is taking up development activities of Maa Kamakhya Temple in big way under the PM-DevINE Scheme. The said assurance shall be abided by the State Government in its true letter and spirit.”