Satgaon Rape Case: ACP transferred as punishment

Guwahati, July 6: The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Satgaon Police station, Nilotpal Deka, was transferred to a different district as ‘punishment’ in connection with the alleged mother-daughter rape case.

Deka is now posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters in Dima Hasao on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Satgaon police station, Alakesh Baruah, has been reserved closed in light of the incident.

The Satgaon police are facing serious allegations of covering up the heinous crime and not registering charges of rape in the case.

Only after the medical report from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital confirmed the rape, the police added charges of IPC 376 to the case.

They also threatened the victims asking them not to talk to any media persons and stay inside their homes.

The incident occurred on May 17 when the specially-abled woman and her daughter were allegedly raped by eight men who forcefully entered their house.

It is also reported that the accused used chili powder as a means of torture and forced it into the private parts of both the victims and abused them.

Currently, four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident while four others remain absconding with police attempting to locate them.