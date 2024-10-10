Sanjay Gaur takes charge as IG of BSF Guwahati Frontiers

Guwahati, Oct 10: Sanjay Gaur has assumed the charge of Inspector General of BSF Guwahati Frontiers. Gaur is a 1989 batch officer of BSF cadre, who started his journey in the BSF on May 15, 1989 as an Assistant Commandant.

He has vast experience of working at various higher positions at Force headquarter, India-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh international border and militancy prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He also rendered his services in the UN Mission Kosovo.

Gaur, after assuming the charge, stressed upon effective border management to prevent crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh international border and need to pro- mote a sense of security among the people living in the bordering areas.

He also emphasised on maintaining the existing cordial relation- ship between the border guarding forces of two neighbouring countries.



