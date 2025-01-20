Saikia sisters charm Guwahati with classical odyssey

Guwahati, Jan. 20: A sparkling camaraderie between sisters lit up the Shri Shri Madhavadeva International Auditorium, Kalakhetra, in Guwahati on Monday. Captivating a packed audience, the Saikia sisters, Ruchita and Mahita, presented a mesmerising blend of Gharana gayaki and Kathak nuances.

Ruchita, a disciple of the Lucknow Gharana, enchanted listeners with her mellifluous rendition, while Mahita brought the rhythmic essence to life through her graceful Kathak movements.

Ruchita, a final-year student pursuing a dual degree in BTech and MTech in Biotechnology at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, finds solace and inspiration in music, which she considers her sanctuary.

Guru Maitrayee Adhyapak shared, “I have had the privilege of teaching Ruchita. While her musical journey began elsewhere, she has beautifully embraced the Gharana’s style that I have shared with her. She is an exceptionally talented and diligent student, and I wholeheartedly wish her continued success. Her dedication and skill will undoubtedly lead her to remarkable achievements in her musical career.”

Mahita Saikia’s tryst with Kathak began in 2011, at the age of seven, encouraged by her mother. She is currently a Nipun Part II student under the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth of the Lucknow Gharana.

Mahita’s training has been shaped by her Gurus, Marami Medhi and Meghranjani Medhi, at Sur Sangam, the School of Dance and Music. Over the past 13 years, she has further honed her skills through workshops with luminaries such as Pandit Birju Maharaj, Saswati Sen, and Rajendra Gangani.

Currently a second-year undergraduate student of Global Affairs with a minor in Environmental Sustainability at OP Jindal Global University, Mahita seamlessly blends her academic pursuits with her passion for Kathak.

Her Guru, Marami Medhi, while expressed admiration for her student, said, “Mahita’s dedication and passion have shaped her into an exceptional dancer. I wish her every success in her dance career.”